Samuel Gigot News: Posts six clearances versus Empoli

Gigot had one tackle (one won), six clearances, two blocks and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win over Empoli.

Gigot got the call over Mario Gila after not playing in three consecutive fixtures and turned in a solid shift in a not particularly challenging match-up. It remains to be seen whether this display will help garner more minutes down the stretch. He has registered multiple clearances in five of his last six appearances, piling up 32 and adding three tackles (all won) and four blocks and contributing to one clean sheet. He has notched one or more interceptions in eight straight outings, totaling 13.