Samuel Iling-Junior headshot

Samuel Iling-Junior News: Sent on another loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Iling-Junior has been recalled from his loan at Bologna and will be loaned to Middlesbrough until the end of the season, his parent club announced.

Iling-Junior has made 15 appearances with three starts for Bologna across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. He will now join Middlesbrough with the aim of playing more and gaining experience in English football.

Samuel Iling-Junior
Middlesbrough
