Samuel Lino News: Dishes assist in win

Lino assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Betis.

Lino picked up his second start in three outings and made his presence felt by dishing his second assist in that span. He also has at least one chance created in four straight games, with a total of seven chances created across that stretch. On the defensive side, he has a tackle won in three consecutive matches.