Samuel Lino News: Logs shot on target

Lino registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Lino came off the bench for the ninth time this season, and logged his first shot on target in five appearances. He also accounted for at least two chances created for the first time in 13 outings and the fourth time this season. Additionally, he tied his season high with five crosses in the match and recorded his first accurate cross in six league games.