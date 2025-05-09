Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Szmodics headshot

Samuel Szmodics Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Szmodics (ankle) is getting closer to a return, per manager Kieran McKenna. "Sam Szmodics isn't too far away. Hopefully he'll be with the group within the next few weeks."

Szmodics isn't going to return for the next clash with Brentford, but he's nearing a return. The hope will be for the attacking midfielder to get back on the pitch before the end of the campaign. Between injuries and the difficulty of the league goals have been hard to come by for Szmodics, who scored 27 times for Blackburn in the Championship last season.

Samuel Szmodics
Ipswich Town
