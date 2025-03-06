Samuel Szmodics Injury: Undergoes ankle operation

Szmodics (ankle) has undergone an ankle operation and is out for an extended period, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. Sam Szmodics has gone for an ankle operation, unfortunately. So he's going to be out for an extended period of time. He originally suffered the injury in a tackle in the Fulham game, then had a recurrence of it in the Coventry game, then he had a recurrence of it after the Man United game. I don't know the exact timescale, but it's going to be a good number of weeks and if we see him again this season it will be in the last couple of fixtures.

Szmodics has received brutal news following the club's last contest, as the attacker was thought to have just suffered a setback but has now received an operation that will force him out for a while. A return will take at least a month or two months, with a return this season questionable, coming in the past few games if that comes to fruition. This is a tough loss for the club, as he does have four goals in 19 appearances (13 starts).