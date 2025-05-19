Samuele Birindelli News: Scores in defeat

Birindelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Empoli.

Birindelli netted his first goal in nine appearances, and his third of the season, as he scored on a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Gianluca Caprari in the 30th minute of play. Birindelli now has six straight games with at least one shot but has just three shots on target over that stretch. Additionally, he has not provided an accurate cross in three consecutive outings.