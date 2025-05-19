Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Birindelli headshot

Samuele Birindelli News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Birindelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Empoli.

Birindelli netted his first goal in nine appearances, and his third of the season, as he scored on a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Gianluca Caprari in the 30th minute of play. Birindelli now has six straight games with at least one shot but has just three shots on target over that stretch. Additionally, he has not provided an accurate cross in three consecutive outings.

Samuele Birindelli
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now