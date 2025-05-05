Samuele Birindelli News: Workmanlike against Atalanta

Birindelli drew one foul and had two shots (zero on goal), three clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Atalanta.

Birindelli was a big offensive weapon early in the game and then progressively faded like the rest of his team as Atalanta pulled away in the score. He has taken one or more shots in the last four matches, racking up six (two on target), with six key passes and three tackles (two won). He failed to record a cross for the first time since last November. He has notched three or more in five of his last seven outings, totaling 27 (seven accurate).