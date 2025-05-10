Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuele Ricci headshot

Samuele Ricci Injury: Will be back versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Ricci (knee) "has had a good week of training and will be called up Sunday," coach Paolo Vanoli relayed.

Ricci will return after skipping one contest due to a nagging knee injury and will start if close to 100 percent given his importance to the team. Gvidas Gineitis, Ivan Ilic and Karol Linetty (calf) are the alternatives at the position. He has recorded six crosses (zero accurate), two corners, five tackles (three won) and nine clearances in his last five displays.

Samuele Ricci
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now