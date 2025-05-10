Samuele Ricci Injury: Will be back versus Inter

Ricci (knee) "has had a good week of training and will be called up Sunday," coach Paolo Vanoli relayed.

Ricci will return after skipping one contest due to a nagging knee injury and will start if close to 100 percent given his importance to the team. Gvidas Gineitis, Ivan Ilic and Karol Linetty (calf) are the alternatives at the position. He has recorded six crosses (zero accurate), two corners, five tackles (three won) and nine clearances in his last five displays.