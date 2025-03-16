Samuele Ricci News: Serviceable in Empoli tilt
Ricci won two of two tackles and had two crosses (zero accurate), two celarances and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Empoli.
Ricci wasn't flashy but did a little bit of everything and assembled a well-rounded stat line in the victory. He has totaled two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (three won), four interceptions and 10 clearances in the last four games.
