Samuele Ricci

Samuele Ricci News: Serviceable in Empoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ricci won two of two tackles and had two crosses (zero accurate), two celarances and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Empoli.

Ricci wasn't flashy but did a little bit of everything and assembled a well-rounded stat line in the victory. He has totaled two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (three won), four interceptions and 10 clearances in the last four games.

Samuele Ricci
Torino
