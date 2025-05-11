Sandi Lovric News: Comes off the bench versus Monza

Lovric drew one foul and registered three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in 45 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Monza.

Lovric was used as a sub for the third time in the last six matches but managed to put up his usual numbers despite the reduced playing time, tying a couple of teammates for most shots within his club. He'll have a better chance of starting against Juventus since Arthur Atta will be suspended. He has fired at least one shot in five consecutive matches, amassing nine (two on target), with two key passes, 14 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners and no goal contributions.