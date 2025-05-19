Sandi Lovric News: Will sit out Fiorentina game

Lovric had one tackle (zero won), one cross (zero accurate) and one clearance and was cautioned for the fifth time this season in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Juventus.

Lovric had a very underwhelming display and won't be an option for the last game against Fiorentina on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Arthur Atta will most likely replace him. He played more but pretty replicated the same numbers from last season, tallying two goals, three assists, 49 shots (12 on target) and 32 key passes in 36 appearances (31 starts).