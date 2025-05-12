Sandro Ramirez News: Impact substitute in loss

Ramirez generated six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Ramirez entered the fray Friday for just the final 20 minutes of Las Palmas's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano. Despite the abbreviated appearance, the forward managed to lead the team with six attempted crosses (zero accurate) and match a team-high with three corners as Las Palmas tried to claw their way back to level terms, in vain. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Ramirez has scored one goal and created three chances.