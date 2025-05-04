Sandro Ramirez News: Scores from penalty spot

Ramirez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Valencia.

Ramirez scored from the penalty spot, having won the penalty. This was his ninth goal of the season, and he has also provided three assists. This was his only shot on target in the game, and he also created three chances. He took five corners in this match and continues his run as the team's main set-piece taker. This goal was his first penalty of the year.