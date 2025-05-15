Sandro Ramirez News: Takes five shots in loss

Ramirez had five off-target shots, created one chance and drew three fouls during Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Sevilla.

Ramirez returned to the starting XI and was active as usual up front. However, the forward didn't display the usual accuracy in front of the net and saw his side getting closer to relegation. Despite his team's poor campaign, Ramirez is still having a very productive year, with nine goals and three assists over 31 appearances.