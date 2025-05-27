Sandro Tonali News: Impresses despite loss

Tonali had one shot on goal, created four chances, sent in 13 crosses (six accurate) and made two tackles (one won) during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Everton.

Tonali had a very strong display of playmaking to close out the season, with season highs in both crosses and chances created. The midfielder wasn't exactly a fantasy stud in his return off a 10-month ban that kept him out during most of the last campaign, racking up four goals, two assists, 54 crosses, 51 tackles and 34 interceptions over 36 appearances (28 starts), but this game was a proof he can still deliver at a very high level, so expectations on him remain high for next season.