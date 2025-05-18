Santi Comesana News: Nets equalizer

Comesana scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Barcelona.

Comesana was back in the starting XI Sunday after falling to the bench last outing, notching a full 90 minutes of play. He would also see an equalizing goal before their eventual win, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. This marks his fourth goal in 35 appearances this season.