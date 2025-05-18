Fantasy Soccer
Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Comesana scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Barcelona.

Comesana was back in the starting XI Sunday after falling to the bench last outing, notching a full 90 minutes of play. He would also see an equalizing goal before their eventual win, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute. This marks his fourth goal in 35 appearances this season.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
