Santiago Castro News: One shot from bench

Castro recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Friday's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Castro appeared off the bench for a fourth straight match Friday, seeing 29 minutes of work in the outing. His performance wasn't amazing, only seeing one shot in the loss. He still has not received a start since March despite bagging 12 goal contributions in 29 appearances before his falling out of favor.