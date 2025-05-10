Santiago Gimenez News: Brace as substitute

Gimenez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Bologna.

Gimenez scored two goals in Friday's contest, scoring the equalizer in the 73rd minute before adding another in the 92nd minute. This comes after only appearing off the bench, coming on for a short 25 minutes of play. He now has five goals on the season, bringing him to seven goal contributions in 13 appearances (six starts).