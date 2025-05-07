Santiago Gimenez News: Key assist in victory

Gimenez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Genoa.

Gimenez completed just four passes Monday after coming on for the final 20 minutes of AC Milan's 2-1 victory over Genoa. Fortunately for I Rossoneri, one of those passes setup AC Milan's opening goal. After making the move to Milan from Feyenoord during the winter transfer window, Gimenez has made 14 appearances (eight starts) across all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting once.