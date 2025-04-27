Santiago Gimenez News: Seals the deal against Venezia
Gimenez committed three fouls and scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.
Gimenez was the first forward off the bench since Luka Jovic (back) bowed out in the warm-ups and wriggled free behind a high offside trap while Venezia were laying siege and lofted it over the goalie, breaking a scoring slump that had started in mid-February. He'll look to gain minutes at the expense also of Tammy Abraham going forward. He has taken at least a shot in five of his last six displays (two starts), registering 11 (three on target), while failing to contribute in other areas.
