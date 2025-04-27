Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Gimenez News: Seals the deal against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Gimenez committed three fouls and scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Gimenez was the first forward off the bench since Luka Jovic (back) bowed out in the warm-ups and wriggled free behind a high offside trap while Venezia were laying siege and lofted it over the goalie, breaking a scoring slump that had started in mid-February. He'll look to gain minutes at the expense also of Tammy Abraham going forward. He has taken at least a shot in five of his last six displays (two starts), registering 11 (three on target), while failing to contribute in other areas.

