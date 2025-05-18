Santiago Gimenez News: Sees red early against Roma

Gimenez was sent off with a straight red card in the 21st minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Gimenez didn't record starts before his early removal for hitting an opponent in the chest with an elbow away from the ball. He'll close his Milan spell for this season with six goals, two assists, 26 shots (11 on target) and nine key passes in 16 appearances (nine starts), failing to produce and play as much as at Feyenoord. Luka Jovic or Tammy Abraham will start against Monza.