Santiago Gimenez News: Wasteful in Lecce game

Gimenez had five shots (three on goal) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lecce.

Gimenez was more involved in the offense than in previous fixtures and was generally on point, leading his outfit in attempts, but Wladimiro Falcon routinely denied him, and he could have been clutcher in a pair of efforts from good positions. He has scored and assisted once in the last five games, notching 12 shots (five on target), four chances created and two crosses (one accurate).