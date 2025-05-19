Santiago Moreno News: Continues goal scoring form

Moreno scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Moreno's first half goal Saturday knotted the fixture at one as Portland played to a 1-1 stalemate versus rivals Seattle. The attacking-midfielder has a now scored four goals across his last six appearances (six starts). Over that span, Moreno has been clinical, averaging just one shot on target per appearance and creating nine chances. In addition to his attacking ferocity Saturday, Moreno tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won), one interception and two clearances to the team's defensive effort.