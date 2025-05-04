Santiago Moreno News: Creates five chances in loss

Moreno generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes.

Moreno delivered an outstanding playmaking effort as he tied David Da Costa for a game-high total of chances created against the Earthquakes. However, the Colombian failed to extend a two-match scoring streak and was subbed off in the 77th minute. He's now averaging 1.5 shots (0.7 on target), 2.1 crosses (0.7 accurate) and 1.1 corner kicks per contest over the current campaign. He'll look to stay active on the right flank of a three-man attacking midfield in upcoming weeks.