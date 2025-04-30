Santiago Moreno News: Great showing in attack

Moreno scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Moreno repeatedly put pressure on LA Galaxy's defense on Sunday and got his reward for his efforts. In 90 minutes played, the right winger scored one goal from two shots (both on target), created two chances, and completed three dribbles. Moreno has now scored in each of Portland's last two matches, and has four goal contributions in total on the season. He will look to demonstrate his attacking prowess against San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday.