Santiago Moreno News: Scores winner vs Kansas City
Moreno scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.
Moreno scored the game-winner in the 10th minute with his third goal in nine games (eight starts) so far. The midfielder also led Portland with a season-high four shots in the match. He took four of their seven corner kicks as well.
