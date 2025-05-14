Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno News: Scores winner vs Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Moreno scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Moreno scored the game-winner in the 10th minute with his third goal in nine games (eight starts) so far. The midfielder also led Portland with a season-high four shots in the match. He took four of their seven corner kicks as well.

Santiago Moreno
Portland Timbers
