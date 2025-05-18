Santiago Mourino News: Records eight clearances in victory

Mourino registered one shot (zero on goal), eight clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Valladolid.

Mourino finished with a team-high tally of clearances as part of a four-man back line that had little trouble against the league's bottom-placed squad. After being involved in four clean sheets over the last five games, Mourino is likely to stay among Alaves' most active defenders. That fact, along with his average of 4.7 clearances per match, guarantees him some statistical value which could be offset only by his propensity to receive yellow cards.