Santiago Munoz News: Attempts two shots in defeat

Munoz generated two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Tigres.

Munoz was unable to capitalize on his few chances during 71 minutes of play in a tough matchup. He moved from attacking midfield to center-forward to cover for the injured Bruno Barticciotto (quadriceps) against the Tigers. However, with Barticciotto likely to return after the break, that change could soon be reversed. The Mexican has yet to score or assist while tallying six shots and four chances created in seven games played this year.