Santiago Munoz headshot

Santiago Munoz News: Delivers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Munoz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Queretaro.

Munoz set up Ramiro Sordo's goal with an acrobatic reaction after the ball bounced off the post in the 37th minute of the weekend's game. The Mexican made a direct contribution to the score sheet for the first time since Sept. 1, while he bounced back into the starting lineup after two straight appearances off the bench. He'll likely be displaced from the center-forward position by the fit-again Bruno Barticciotto but could find a spot in attacking midfield in the final pair of regular-season clashes.

