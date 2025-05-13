Santiago Naveda Injury: Won't stay in Santos

Naveda (quadriceps) will leave Santos Laguna following a one-year loan from Club America, the club announced Monday.

Naveda lost the starting spot to Aldo Lopez and ended up missing several games due to injury during the Clausura 2025 campaign. The defensive midfielder delivered one assist while averaging 1.5 tackles per game across 13 matches played, but he ultimately failed to stand out for the Laguneros. If he stays with his parent club going forward, he'll enter into a tough competition alongside Jonathan dos Santos, Erick Sanchez and Alan Cervantes.