Santiago Pierotti News: Decent in Atalanta meeting
Pierotti had two shots (zero on goal), four tackles (one won), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.
Pierotti co-led his team in attempts despite the low numbers but squandered a big scoring opportunity near the end of the first half, hitting the side netting in a one-on-one with the goalie. He has notched four crosses (zero on target), three key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and nine tackles (two won) in the last five games.
