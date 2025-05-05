Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Trigos headshot

Santiago Trigos Injury: Leaves with injury in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Trigos picked up an undisclosed problem in the 63rd minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Monterrey.

Trigos was unable to finish the Play-In clash and had to leave his place on the field to Piero Quispe. The severity of the injury is still unknown, although it may not be a big issue given the two-month break before Pumas' next league game. The defensive midfielder performed well at the end of the season, and his three assists were the most on the squad during the first half of the year.

Santiago Trigos
Pumas UNAM
