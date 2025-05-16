Sasa Lukic Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Lukic (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's match against Brentford, according to manager Marco Silva. "We have to assess him."

Lukic was out last match and is now trying to make his return Sunday, as the midfielder is set to be a late call against the Bees. That said, he will likely face some late testing, with that deciding if he plays or not. He has bagged two goal contributions in 26 of his 28 appearances and started in their last outing, so he will hope to see the starting XI if fit.