Sasa Lukic Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Lukic (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's clash with Everton, Fulham announced. "The only one who will probably be able to play this season again is Sasa. He will probably be out for just one game, so let's see if he's back next week to help the team.

Lukic is out for Saturday's clash due to a minor injury. Luckily for the midfielder, the injury has been deemed minor and he is only expected to miss one match, hopefully fit for the final two games of the season. Lukic's absence alongside Harrison Reed (knock) could force Andreas Pereira (undisclosed) into the starting XI.