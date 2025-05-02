Fantasy Soccer
Saud Abdulhamid headshot

Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Fit for Fiorentina bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 11:20pm

Abdulhamid (thigh) "will be available for Sunday," coach Claudio Ranieri stated.

Abdulhamid was given an extra week to work on his conditioning and will return from a five-game absence. However, he's the third or fourth option on the right flank and has appeared just twice in 2025. logging one key pass, three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and one interception.

Saud Abdulhamid
Roma
