Saul Coco Injury: Undergoes hand surgery

Coco went under the knife to reduce a fracture of the third metacarpal in his left hand, Torino announced.

Coco was conspicuously absent from the starting lineup in the most recent game as he got hurt in the final training, and the staff didn't take any chances. He's expected to miss at least Sunday's game versus Lazio, and possibly also the season finale. Adam Masina and Sebastian Walukiewicz are the next men up at the position.