Saul Injury: Injured but travels with team

Saul (undisclosed) traveled with the team for Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid while being out due to an injury, Zona Mixta reports.

Saul couldn't face Real Madrid on Sunday due to an injury even though he was with the team. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will have to miss time and the final game of the season against Villarreal on Sunday. Albert Sambi Lokonga could have a larger role in the midfield for that match if Saul is unavailable.