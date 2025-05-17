Savinho News: Leads FA Cup in crosses

Savinho registered three chances created and 12 crosses in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Savinho was all over the attacking phase of the field Saturday but failed to see a goal contribution, registering three chances created and 12 crosses. This was his first start in their past three matches, seemingly having fallen out of favor recently. That said, after holding a starting role for much of the season, he has now only started in four of their past 10 games.