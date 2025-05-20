Scott McTominay News: Hits the bar against Parma

McTominay (undisclosed) had one shot (one on target), one chance created, one tackle (zero won) and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Parma.

McTominay got the nod and played the whole game despite being questionable and, while he didn't put up as many stats as usual, he came the closest to scoring thanks to a thunderous free kick that was tipped on the woodwork by Zion Suzuki. He has notched five goals, two assists, 14 shots (10 on target) and five chances created in the last six matches.