Seamus Coleman Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Coleman felt his thigh in the first half and was forced off in the 18th minute of Sunday's 2-0 victory over Southampton, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "He's really disappointed. He felt his thigh in the first half a little bit, which was really disappointing. Seamus has been a great servant and certainly deserved to start the game today."

