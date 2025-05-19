Seamus Coleman Injury: Dealing with thigh injury
Coleman felt his thigh in the first half and was forced off in the 18th minute of Sunday's 2-0 victory over Southampton, coach David Moyes said in a press conference. "He's really disappointed. He felt his thigh in the first half a little bit, which was really disappointing. Seamus has been a great servant and certainly deserved to start the game today."
Coleman was forced off early in Sunday's game due to a thigh injury in his first start since late December. This is a big blow for the team as they wanted him to maintain his fitness and form ahead of the pre-season. If he misses the final game of the season against Newcastle, Ashley Young, who replaced him on Sunday, could see increased playing time.
