Sean Johnson News: Allows PK goal
Johnson registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to New York City FC.
Johnson allowed the penalty kick goal against his former club, making two saves to take the loss Saturday. He has been on a solid run, allowing only two goals in the last five appearances, making 20 saves while keeping three clean sheets in that span. His next opponent will be against New England on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now