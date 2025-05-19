Sean Johnson News: Great showing between posts

Johnson had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 6-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Johnson put in one of his best performances of the season against Montreal on Saturday. The 35 year old keeper faced five shots on target, conceded just one goal, made four saves, and three from inside his own box. Johnson has now kept four clean sheets in 14 games this season, and has the eight best save percentage among all MLS goalies with a mark of 74.3. He will aim to continue his strong start to the season this Saturday against Nashville.