Sean Nealis headshot

Sean Nealis News: Suspended vs DC United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Nealis registered one tackle (one won) and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Nealis is set for a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He's been great at center back for RBNY, averaging about 6.3 clearances a game with four clean sheets in 12 matches. Both Alexander Hack and Tim Parker will likely pair up at center back for the clash against DC United.

Sean Nealis
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
