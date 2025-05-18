Sean Nealis News: Suspended vs DC United

Nealis registered one tackle (one won) and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Nealis is set for a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He's been great at center back for RBNY, averaging about 6.3 clearances a game with four clean sheets in 12 matches. Both Alexander Hack and Tim Parker will likely pair up at center back for the clash against DC United.