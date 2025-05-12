Sean Zawadzki News: Bags late equalizer versus Union

Zawadzki scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Zawadzki directed Diego Rossi's cross into the back of the net in the 93rd minute Saturday, a goal which stole a late draw from Philadelphia. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last three appearances. He played well on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made five clearances, blocked two shots and won 11 duels in his full 90 minutes of action.