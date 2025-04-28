Sean Zawadzki News: Scores in Saturday's win

Zawadzki scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Zawadzki scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a close-range strike in the 28th minute assisted by Diego Rossi. It marked Zawadzki's first goal of the season and his first since March of last season. He played well defensively too as he won one tackle, made four clearances and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.