Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Runs, still unlikely to return

Bornauw (foot) was able to run in training Tuesday but is still unlikely to see the field again this season, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, per Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Bornauw was announced as unlikely to return this season a few weeks ago and seems to still be on the same trajectory, but with a bit of a boost. The defender was able to train again, although it was only some running on the side of the pitch. That said, a return still seems far away, likely eyeing the 2025/26 campaign already.