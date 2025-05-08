Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Should be back next week
Bornauw (foot) should ideally be back in full force next week, new coach Daniel Bauer said in the press conference.
Bornauw missed the last five games due to a foot injury but could ideally be back in full force next week for the season finale against Gladbach. That said, he has only been a bench option this season and his potential return shoudn't impact the starting XI.
