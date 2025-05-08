Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastiaan Bornauw headshot

Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Should be back next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Bornauw (foot) should ideally be back in full force next week, new coach Daniel Bauer said in the press conference.

Bornauw missed the last five games due to a foot injury but could ideally be back in full force next week for the season finale against Gladbach. That said, he has only been a bench option this season and his potential return shoudn't impact the starting XI.

Sebastiaan Bornauw
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now