Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Berhalter was back among the goals during Saturday's win, adding an assist during the tough win. The midfielder has been a shining star in the new season with Vancouver, putting together excellent performances in all competitions. The midfielder remains a major part of the starting XI moving forward with a role on set-pieces to help bolster his floor.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now