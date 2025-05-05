Sebastian Berhalter News: Another goal contribution

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Berhalter was back among the goals during Saturday's win, adding an assist during the tough win. The midfielder has been a shining star in the new season with Vancouver, putting together excellent performances in all competitions. The midfielder remains a major part of the starting XI moving forward with a role on set-pieces to help bolster his floor.