Sebastian Breza News: Unable to stop barrage

Breza registered two saves and allowed six goals in Saturday's 6-1 defeat to Toronto FC.

Breza could do little to prevent the onslaught that Montreal suffered at the hands of Toronto on Saturday. The 27 year old faced eight shots on target, conceded six goals, and made just two saves. It was just Breza's second start of the MLS season, and he has failed to keep a clean sheet in either game. It remains to be seen whether he will be in net against Forge tomorrow.